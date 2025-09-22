Autumn, Euro Folk Day, Jack Costanzo, Island Hopping & Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra

Monday September 22

SPECIAL: Global Village welcomes the first day of Fall with songs of the season from a wide array of artists and styles of music. We’ll hear selections from Astor Piazzolla, Bob Dorough, Ralph Towner (with and without the group Oregon), the Zombies, Earth Wind & Fire, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night also have Fall specials tonight.)

Tuesday September 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the third annual European Folk Day with a program devoted to artists and bands rooted in (and often expanding upon) traditional musical forms from across the continent. Stops along the way include Finland, Scotland, Italy, France, Denmark, Portugal and more, with selections from Varttina, Radio Tutti, Spoket I Koket, Flook, Dancas Ocultas, Eliza Carthy with Norma Waterson, and September Featured Artist Jordi Savall.

Wednesday September 24

Global Village marks the birthday of “Mr. Bongo” Jack Costanzo; highlights new music from the global south from Cocoa Thrill, Puerto Rican reggae star Pachyman, Latin rock singer, guitarist, songwriter and activist Eljuri, and the Roots Rocking Zimbabwe compilation; and goes back for classics from Bunny Wailer of the original Wailers and pioneering Cuban band Irakere.

Thursday September 25

This time in the Global Village, we go island-hopping. We’ll make several stops in the Caribbean, along with visits to the Canary Islands, Madagascar, Hawaii, Japan and more. Among the artists featured are steel drum player Andy Narell, Havana Meets Kingston, Hawaiian guitar player Jim ‘Kimo’ West, Madagascar’s Rossy, and Canary Island timple player German Lopez.

Friday September 26

The Global Village spotlight this time is on the Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra, the 10-piece Polish band that has been creating its own unique form of Afrobeat for over a decade now. We’ll also hear the latest from Ghana’s Amamere, Fela’s grandson (and Femi Kuti’s son) Made Kuti, South Africa’s legendary Mahotella Queens (back with their first new studio album in a decade), and the lively Steven Oquendo Latin Jazz Orchestra – and ‘blasts from the past’ from Santana, Bo Dollis & the Wild Magnolias, and David Lindley.

