A Week-Long Celebration of the Start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Monday September 15

SPECIAL: Today marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month (which continues through October 15th) and Global Village celebrates with a program devoted to the wide range of Latin sounds and artists that have helped shape American music. Latin jazz, soul and rock are all featured, including some of the legends of the music - among them Machito, Mongo Santamaria, Los Lobos, and Santana – along with boogaloo from Joe Cuba, Latin soul jazz by Poncho Sanchez, and more.

Tuesday September 16

SPECIAL: Global Village continues a week-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a show to mark Mexican Independence Day. We’ll hear a wide variety of regional styles, traditional and contemporary approaches, and American artists of Mexican heritage. Among the artists featured are Café Tacuba, Maldita Vecindad, Lila Downs, Los Lobos, Sones de Mexico, and Esquivel.

Wednesday September 17

SPECIAL: As part of our week-long celebration of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Global Village highlights music from a wide array of Latina artists in this edition of the show. We’ll hear selections from superstar Gloria Estefan, the Buena Vista Social Club’s Omara Portuondo, the Queen of Salsa Celia Cruz, Paraguayan classical guitarist Berta Rojas, the multi-national group Ladama, Argentina’s Las Hermanas Caronni, Spanish New Flamenco singer Martirio, legendary Cuban Trova singer, guitarist and composer Maria Teresa Vera, and more.

Thursday September 18

SPECIAL: As part of our week-long celebration of the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, Global Village celebrates Chilean Independence Day. We’ll hear music from Violeta Parra, Inti-Illimani, Claudia Acuna, Andanzas, Chico Trujillo, Gondwana, and more.

Friday September 19

SPECIAL: Global Village wraps up its week-long celebration of the star of Hispanic Heritage Month with a show devoted to music from Fania Records. Known as ‘the Motown of Latin Music,’ Fania pioneered the sound of salsa and during its heyday had some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Celia Cruz, Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, Joe Cuba, the Fania All Stars, and more.

