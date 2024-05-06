AAPI Month + Accordion Day, Spain, Mahmoud Ahmad, Balkan Sax & Sly Dunbar

Monday May 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates World Accordion Day with a wide array of styles and sounds from musicians and bands from all across the globe who incorporate the squeezebox into their music – including Nigeria’s I.K. Dairo, Basque artists Korrontzi and Kepa Junkera, Poland’s Bester Quartet, Italy’s Riccardo Tesi, Berlin’s 17 Hippies, Boston’s Grand Fatilla, Argentina’s Chango Spasiuk, and Romania’s Taraf de Haidouks.

Tuesday May 7

SPECIAL: In this visit, Global Village highlights music from a wide array of Spanish performers. Among the highlights are music Cuban tres player Raul Rodriguez, Catalan band Fenya Rai, Basque accordionist Xabi Aburruzaga, eclectic mltli-instrumentalist Efren Lopez, Galician piper Susana Seivane, flamenco/bluegrass band FlamenGrass, and some Galician jazz from Xose Miguelez.

Wednesday May 8

Global Village continues the May Feature celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with music from Cambodian rock inspired band Dengue Fever; marks the birthday of Ethiopian star Mahmoud Ahmed; highlights new music from Irish band Lunasa (recorded in Kyoto) and the Congo Funk compilation; and showcases a track from Kronos Quartet’s Pieces of Africa album, which was just inducted into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry.

Thursday May 9

Global Village heads to the Balkans this time for saxophonists Ferus Mustafov, Yuri Yunikov, and Boris Kovac. We’ll also hear some ‘Nordic Free Folk’ from the group Optur, flamenco guitar from Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, and a classic from Malian great Ali Farka Toure with Ry Cooder.

Friday May 10

Two great birthday celebrations this time in the Global Village – reggae drummer and legendary ‘Riddim Twin’ Sly Dunbar and Haitian star Coupe Cloue. Our May AAPI Feature continues with Japanese ska and reggae from the Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra and from Sandii. Plus the latest releases from Spanish Latin Rock band Eskorzo, Malian singer, guitarist and songwriter Mama Sissoko, and the eclectic French group L’Attirail.