Vox Humana inc. Zap Mama & Ladysmith Black Mambazo + Roma, Sibling & Space Flight Days

Monday April 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks International Romani Day with a program devoted to a wide array of Roma artists and sounds, including the Gipsy Kings, the ‘King of the Gypsy Violinists’ Roby Lakatos, the ‘Queen of the Gypsies’ Esma Redzepova, some great roma brass bands – Fanfare Ciocarlia, the Boban and Marko Markovic Orkestar, and the Kocani Orkestar - and more.

Tuesday April 9

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with our April Vox Humana Feature, we highlight music from the eclectic vocal group Zap Mama, including a track they did with special guest, Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and as guests with the great South African vocal group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo (featured themselves later this week). Plus the latest from Sidiki Camara, Orgone, and the Congo Funk compilation.

Wednesday April 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Siblings Day with music from a wide array of musical brothers and sisters. We’ll hear music from the Pointer Sisters, Nigeria’s twin Lijadu Sisters, another set of twins – Las Hermanas Caronni, the Roches, the Pahinui Brothers, the Neville Brothers, the Staple Singers, Marjan and Masha Vahdat (with the Kronos Quartet), Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, and more.

Thursday April 11

This time in the Global Village, in conjunction with our April Vox Humana Feature, we highlight music from the acclaimed South African vocal group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. We’ll hear some of their classic tracks, including with guest artists Taj Mahal and Dolly Parton. Plus that latest from Estonian neo-folk group Ruut, Italian neo-folk artist Maria Mazzotta, the pipa/flamenco guitar meeting of Gao Hong and Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, and the return of Senegal’s Dieuf-Dieul de Thies.

Friday April 12

SPECIAL: It’s International Day of Human Space Flight, marking the first human flight in outer space by Yuri Gagarin in 1961. Global Village celebrates the occasion with some out of this world sounds from Sun Ra, The Byrds, The Bonzo Dog Band, Les Baxter, Funkadelic, Sheb Wooley, Piccola Orchestra Gagarin, and in honor of one of the first dogs sent into space, music from the Finnish rock band, Laika & the Cosmonauts.