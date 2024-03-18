Irish-American Heritage Month + Bill Frisell, Spring, French Language Day, David Lindley & Kila

Monday March 18

Global Village marks birthdays of guitarist Bill Frisell and steel drum player Andy Narell; highlights new music from harpist Catrin Finch and Irish fiddler Aoife Ni Bhrian, and Malian guitarist Mama Sissoko; and in conjunction with the March Irish-American Heritage Month Feature, showcases music from Lunasa and Teada (the featured group for the March Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month).

Tuesday March 19

SPECIAL: Spring is here! Global Village welcomes the new season with a wide array of artists, styles and songs celebrating the ups (and downs) of spring. Among the artists featured: Brazil’s Dori Caymmi, the Chinese Music Ensemble of New York, Mei Han and her Red Chamber Chinese ensemble, South African legend Hugh Masekela, singer-songwriter Erin McKeown, and Portuguese fado star Mariza.

(Strange Currency and Night Train have spring specials tonight too.)

Wednesday March 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks UN French Language Day. Each year on March 20, the United Nations celebrates the language and the many different cultures and peoples who speak French, one of six official languages of the organization. We’ll hear music from France, the French Caribbean, Quebec and more, from such artists and performers as Genticorum, Le Vent du Nord, Beausoleil, Lakou Mizik, Malavoi, Paris Combo, and the Gypsy Jazz Caravan.

Thursday March 21

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire and performer David Lindley, who was born on this date, in a program devoted to the world music side of his work. We’ll hear selections with his band El Rayo-X, the groundbreaking compilations he did with Henry Kaiser of music from Madagascar and Norway, guest appearances he made with Ry Cooder, Taj Mahal and the Pahinui Brothers, and more.

Friday March 22

In conjunction with the March Irish-American Heritage Month Feature, Global Village highlights music from Kila, an eclectic group that draws not only on traditional Irish music, but also world, rock and other contemporary influences. We’ll also hear music from award-winning Irish-American fiddler Liz Carroll, and new music from Swedish-Estonian band Frander, the multi-national Aga Khan Master Musicians, Afro-Celtic group Touki, and Uruguay’s Valeria Matzner.