Irish-American Heritage Month + Nordic Fiddles, Don Drummond, Celtic Spain, South Africa & the Ides of March

Monday March 11

Global Village highlights Nordic fiddles this time. We’ll hear violinists from Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark, and music ranging from the traditional to contemporary and world fusion. Among the artists and groups featured are Annbjorg Lien, the Nordic Fiddlers Bloc, Paivi Hirvonen, Frigg, JPP, Nordic Raga and Vasen.

Tuesday March 12

Global Village marks the birthday of the talented but troubled Don Drummond – trombonist, composer, and founding member of the Skatalites. We also continue our March Irish-American Heritage Month Feature, this time with Irish groups Kila and Teada (featured in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show airing later this month). Plus the latest releases from Cuban pianist Alfredo Rodriguez, Ethio-jazz group – the Negarit Band, and a spy-inspired set from France’s L’Attirail.

Wednesday March 13

Though we’re featuring Irish music this month, Global Village turns to another part of the world for Celtic sounds this time, as we head to Galicia in northwestern Spain where Celtic influences have played a major role in shaping the music. We’ll hear selections from pipers Carlos Nunez, Cristina Pato and Susana Seivane, pioneering traditional group Milladoiro, the distinctive sound of Cuarteto Caramuxo, and singer Davide Salvdo.

Thursday March 14

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we highlight a variety of styles and artists from South Africa. We’ll hear legendary vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo; Vusi Mahlasela’s recreation of the vibrant sound of township jive; township classics from the Dark City Sisters, Mahlathini and West Nkosi; South African great Hugh Masekela with afrobeat master Tony Allen; and South African reggae from Lucky Dube and O’Yaba.

Friday March 15

SPECIAL: Shakespeare taught us to beware the Ides of March, but for Global Village it’s a welcome excuse to explore music from Italy – including a project that reimagined the music of Ancient Rome, leading traditional and neo-traditional groups like Officina Zoe, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino, and Banda Ionica, and the great Italian neo-folk accordionist, Riccardo Tesi, both with his Banditaliana group and as part of a world accordion group, Samurai Accordion.