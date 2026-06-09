Texas Blues

June 12/14

This time at the Crossroads we head to Texas, with music from pioneering players to contemporary stars including T Bone Walker, Marcia Ball, Jimmie Vaughan and his brother Stevie Ray, the Texas Horns, WC Clark, Albert Collins and Delbert McClinton.

Also on tap, music from Vaneese Thomas (daughter of R&B legend Rufus Thomas), Billy Branch (with a tribute to blues harmonica legend Little Walter), Chicago bluesman (and former bus driver) Toronzo Cannon, and blues wise guys Rick Estrin & the Nightcats.

