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Music
Crossroads

Texas Blues

By Chris Heim
Published June 9, 2026 at 12:45 PM CDT

June 12/14

This time at the Crossroads we head to Texas, with music from pioneering players to contemporary stars including T Bone Walker, Marcia Ball, Jimmie Vaughan and his brother Stevie Ray, the Texas Horns, WC Clark, Albert Collins and Delbert McClinton.

Also on tap, music from Vaneese Thomas (daughter of R&B legend Rufus Thomas), Billy Branch (with a tribute to blues harmonica legend Little Walter), Chicago bluesman (and former bus driver) Toronzo Cannon, and blues wise guys Rick Estrin & the Nightcats.

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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim