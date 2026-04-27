April New Blues Releases Show

May 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Guitarist (and former Fleetwood Mac member) Rick Vito returns with a slide instrumental extravaganza

Veteran singer and guitarist Stacy Mitchhart returns with his 17th album

Curtis Salgado releases a Live ’25 set

And guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer returns to his home town of St. Louis for his latest project.

