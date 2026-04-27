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Music
Crossroads

April New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published April 27, 2026 at 9:59 AM CDT

May 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Guitarist (and former Fleetwood Mac member) Rick Vito returns with a slide instrumental extravaganza

Veteran singer and guitarist Stacy Mitchhart returns with his 17th album

Curtis Salgado releases a Live ’25 set

And guitarist, singer, songwriter and producer returns to his home town of St. Louis for his latest project.

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Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim