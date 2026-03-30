April New Blues Releases Show

April 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

The last album from keyboard great and Wichita favorite Mike Finnigan

The first complete release of Freddie King’s Nancy concerts

The eighth album from Peter Veteska with Blues Train

Some “Electric Swamp Funkin’ Blues” from Selwyn Birchwood

New recordings from harp player Bob Corritore with another all-star lineup

And a live set from the Alexis P. Suter Band with special guest Garth Hudson

