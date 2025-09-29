© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

October New Blues Show

By Chris Heim
Published September 29, 2025 at 11:09 AM CDT

October 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Chuck Berry pianist Johnnie Johnson

Muddy Water’s son Mud Morganfield

Veteran blues band Roomful of Blues

Chicago bluesman Mike Dangeroux

A 50th Anniversary celebration of Antone’s Records with an all-star Last Real Texas Blues Album

And we kick off our October Kansas Blues Feature with a new compilation of music from Jay McShann

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim