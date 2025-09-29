October New Blues Show

October 3/5

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time:

Chuck Berry pianist Johnnie Johnson

Muddy Water’s son Mud Morganfield

Veteran blues band Roomful of Blues

Chicago bluesman Mike Dangeroux

A 50th Anniversary celebration of Antone’s Records with an all-star Last Real Texas Blues Album

And we kick off our October Kansas Blues Feature with a new compilation of music from Jay McShann

