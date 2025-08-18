John Lee Hooker and Other Blues Birthdays, Blues Blast Nominees & New Blues Releases

August 22/24

Throughout this month, Crossroads is celebrating the August 22nd birthday of blues legend John Lee Hooker. This time on the show, we highlight music from his three Grammy-winning albums in hour one and feature Hooker in a special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays of gospel and R&B singer Sister Winona Carr, R&B hitmaker Wynonie Harris, bluesman Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup, and singer Vaneese Thomas. We showcase more of this year’s Blues Blast Music Awards nominees, including John Primer, Charlie Musselwhite, and Fran Drew & the Lucky Strikes.

Plus new music from Brandon Isaak, Garry Burnside, and All Things Swamp.

