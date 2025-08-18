© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A technical glitch prevented today's Wichita's Early Edition newscast from publishing at 5 am. It's available now. Click here to listen.
Music
Crossroads

John Lee Hooker and Other Blues Birthdays, Blues Blast Nominees & New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published August 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT

August 22/24

Throughout this month, Crossroads is celebrating the August 22nd birthday of blues legend John Lee Hooker. This time on the show, we highlight music from his three Grammy-winning albums in hour one and feature Hooker in a special in hour two of the show.

We also mark birthdays of gospel and R&B singer Sister Winona Carr, R&B hitmaker Wynonie Harris, bluesman Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup, and singer Vaneese Thomas. We showcase more of this year’s Blues Blast Music Awards nominees, including John Primer, Charlie Musselwhite, and Fran Drew & the Lucky Strikes.

Plus new music from Brandon Isaak, Garry Burnside, and All Things Swamp.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim