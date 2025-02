February 14/16

Crossroads celebrates the February 14th birthday of this month’s featured artist, Magic Sam, and saxophonist (and former James Brown band member) Maceo Parker. We’ll also hear more artists from the West Side sound that Magic Sam helped pioneer, including Mighty Joe Young, and Magic Slim. And we have selections from newly named Grammy winner Taj Mahal, and lots of blues love songs for this Valentine’s Day weekend.