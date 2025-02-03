© 2025 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

February New Blues Releases Show

By Chris Heim
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:05 AM CST

February 7/9

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the new titles we’ll feature this time are:

A new CD/DVD/LP release of a 2006 concert featuring the Fabulous Thunderbirds

Tommy Castro returns to his blues roots for his 18th album

Veteran Chicago bluesman John Primer teams up with UK harp master Giles Robson for “Ten Chicago Blues Classics”

Big Al and the Heavyweights release their 8th album

Eddie 9v leans Americana and singer-songwriter on his latest

And guitar wiz, in-demand session player, and Canned Heat member Jimmy Vivino steps out on his own.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim