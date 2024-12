December 20/22

It’s holiday time at the Crossroads, as we celebrate the season with some of the best of blues, R&B and gospel favorites. We’ll hear selections from B.B. King, Charles Brown, Ray Charles, the Persuasions, and Etta James; gospel groups the Campbell Brothers and the Swan Silvertones; and some quirky favorites from Swamp Dogg, Sonny Rhodes, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, and Michelle ‘Evil Gal’ Wilson.