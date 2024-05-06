© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

Big Maybelle & Living Blues Nominees + Guy Davis

By Chris Heim
Published May 6, 2024 at 1:07 PM CDT

May 10/12

Crossroads kicks off the May double feature – celebrating the centennial birthday of R&B singer Big Maybelle and showcasing the newly announced Living Blues Awards nominees (including this time, Sue Foley, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Mike Zito and Charlie Musselwhite). Plus birthday salutes to guitarist Jimmy Ponder, saxophonist Greg Piccolo, and singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor and activist Guy Davis (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
