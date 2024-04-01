The April New Blues Releases Show

April 5/7

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

Bob Corritore returning again, this time with the great Chicago Blues veteran John Primer

Live albums from Taj Mahal (in Tulsa) and Eric Bibb (in Stockholm)

The hypnotic retro sounds of Steve Howell & the Mighty Men

The first album in five years from Rick Vito

Sue Foley’s tribute to pioneering female guitarists

And a reissue with bonus tracks of an early ‘60s R&B-flavored album from Lightnin’ Hopkins