Music
Crossroads

Otis Spann Centennial + Chaka Khan, Jerry Jemmott & George Benson

By Chris Heim
Published March 18, 2024 at 9:48 AM CDT

March 22/24

Crossroads marks birthdays of bassist Jerry Jemmott (from Aretha Franklin’s band), guitarist George Benson (including his tribute to Chuck Berry) and singer Chaka Khan (featured in an hour two special). Plus more from March Featured Artist – Chicago blues piano great Otis Spann (as a leader and with Muddy Waters), and the latest releases from Kevin Burt, Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Mathias Lattin, and the Cedar County Cobras.

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
