Otis Spann Centennial + Chaka Khan, Jerry Jemmott & George Benson

March 22/24

Crossroads marks birthdays of bassist Jerry Jemmott (from Aretha Franklin’s band), guitarist George Benson (including his tribute to Chuck Berry) and singer Chaka Khan (featured in an hour two special). Plus more from March Featured Artist – Chicago blues piano great Otis Spann (as a leader and with Muddy Waters), and the latest releases from Kevin Burt, Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Mathias Lattin, and the Cedar County Cobras.