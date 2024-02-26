© 2024 KMUW
Music
Crossroads

New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published February 26, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST

March 1/3

It’s “New Month/New Music” time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. 

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • New music from children of blues legends – Bernard Allison (son of Luther) and Zakiya Hooker (daughter of John Lee)
  • The first solo acoustic set from Tinsley Ellis
  • The first release in nearly a decade from JJ Grey & Mofro
  • A powerful new album from blues veteran Mike Zito
  • A new set of originals on the 11th album (following “Ten,” released in 2022) from blues-rocker Albert Cummings.
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
