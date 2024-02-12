© 2024 KMUW
Johnny Winter 80th + BMAs, Grammy Winners, Lou Ann Barton, Irma Thomas & Super Chikan

By Chris Heim
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:42 AM CST

February 16/18

Crossroads continues to highlight the recently named Blues Music Awards nominees and some of this year’s Grammy winners, and this month’s Featured Artist Johnny Winter (this time with Muddy Waters and from one of his earliest releases), and marks birthdays of the Soul Queen of New Orleans Irma Thomas, Texas blues woman Lou Ann Barton, and Mississippi bluesman Super Chikan (including in a special in hour two of the show).

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
