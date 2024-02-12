Johnny Winter 80th + BMAs, Grammy Winners, Lou Ann Barton, Irma Thomas & Super Chikan
February 16/18
Crossroads continues to highlight the recently named Blues Music Awards nominees and some of this year’s Grammy winners, and this month’s Featured Artist Johnny Winter (this time with Muddy Waters and from one of his earliest releases), and marks birthdays of the Soul Queen of New Orleans Irma Thomas, Texas blues woman Lou Ann Barton, and Mississippi bluesman Super Chikan (including in a special in hour two of the show).