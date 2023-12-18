© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Crossroads

Holiday Specials

By Chris Heim
Published December 18, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST

December 22/24

It’s holiday specials this time at the Crossroads. In hour one we join the Beale Street Caravan for a seasonal show featuring The Maitre D's bringing Booker T. & The MGs album In The Christmas Spirit back to life. The program was recorded live from Studio A at the STAX Museum of American Soul Music - the same spot where the music was originally recorded over five decades ago.

Then in hour two, the Blues America Christmas special features Biscuit Miller, Jerry Lawson, a live in-studio performance by the indie-blues band Sonorous, and Jerry Lawson with a playful and spirited reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

Tags
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim