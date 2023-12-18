December 22/24

It’s holiday specials this time at the Crossroads. In hour one we join the Beale Street Caravan for a seasonal show featuring The Maitre D's bringing Booker T. & The MGs album In The Christmas Spirit back to life. The program was recorded live from Studio A at the STAX Museum of American Soul Music - the same spot where the music was originally recorded over five decades ago.

Then in hour two, the Blues America Christmas special features Biscuit Miller, Jerry Lawson, a live in-studio performance by the indie-blues band Sonorous, and Jerry Lawson with a playful and spirited reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.