Crossroads

February 2023 New Blues Releases

By Chris Heim
Published January 30, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST
February 3 and February 5, 2023

It’s New Month/New Music time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.

Among the highlights this time are new titles from:

  • The 8th album from British roots blues guitarist Mississippi MacDonald
  • Veteran jazz and blues singer (and Louis Armstrong band alum) Jewel Brown with her first album of original songs
  • Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps return with a blues and soul take on songs from the Beatles
  • The latest from the ‘Reigning Queen of Beale Street’ Barbara Blue
  • Award-winning Canadian blues rocker Steve Hill is back
  • And on his third album Eddie 9v celebrates the classic Southern blues rock sound of Capricorn
Crossroads music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
