February 2023 New Blues Releases
February 3 and February 5, 2023
It’s New Month/New Music time as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases.
Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- The 8th album from British roots blues guitarist Mississippi MacDonald
- Veteran jazz and blues singer (and Louis Armstrong band alum) Jewel Brown with her first album of original songs
- Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps return with a blues and soul take on songs from the Beatles
- The latest from the ‘Reigning Queen of Beale Street’ Barbara Blue
- Award-winning Canadian blues rocker Steve Hill is back
- And on his third album Eddie 9v celebrates the classic Southern blues rock sound of Capricorn