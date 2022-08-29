September New Blues Releases
Friday, September 2, and Sunday, September 4
It's "New Month/New Music" as Crossroads teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency at the beginning of every month to feature the best in new blues releases. Among the highlights this time are new titles from:
- Veteran Chicago blues singer (and daughter of Eddie Taylor) Demetria Taylor returns with her first album in a decade
- GA-20 is back with their third album, which expands into roots rock, country, and R&B territory
- Before potentially career-altering surgery, popular soul blues singer John Németh and special guests headed into the studio for a new album
- Cornetist, poet, and former Roomful of Blues member Al Basile shifts from jazz for a new blues and roots set
- The soundtrack to "Raw" which captured a stripped-down roots and blues performance from Z.Z. Top and is the last release to feature the late Dusty Hill
- New music from Chicago soul blues singer Derrick Procell
- A new blues and roots super trio, The Dig 3
- And reissues featuring soul divas Huey "Piano" Smith and Chuck Higgins