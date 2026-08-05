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Voter Guide 2026
KMUW News brings you the latest candidate information and resources on how to vote in the 2026 elections.

Unofficial 2026 Kansas Primary Results

KMUW | By KMUW News
Published August 4, 2026 at 7:46 PM CDT
Hugo Phan
/
KMUW

Kansas voters will decide which candidates advance to the November election for governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress and every seat in the Kansas House, as well as some State Board of Education and local judicial races.

We'll be updating this page with unofficial election results as they come in. For full results, visit the election pages for the county. Check back here or listen to KMUW 89.1 FM on Wednesday morning for results and analysis on local races.
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