Overland Park mayor makes late entry into Kansas governor's race, challenging Democratic senators

TOPEKA — Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog made a late entry into the governor's race Monday, launching his campaign for the Democratic nomination just three hours ahead of the noon filing deadline.

Skoog, who chose Fredonia physician Jennifer Bacani McKenney as his running mate, said he was motivated to run for governor because he didn't believe the other Democratic contenders had gained enough traction.

"It was clear that we needed somebody from outside the Legislature to lead this state as governor, and being a mayor brings a whole different perspective to what it takes to run a state like this," Skoog said. "A dysfunctional Legislature is not a recipe for success in the governor's office."

Two Democratic state senators from Johnson County, Cindy Holscher and Ethan Corson, announced their candidacy a year ago. All three of the Democrats claim to be the only candidate who can beat Senate President Ty Masterson, who received President Donald Trump's endorsement last week. Other prominent Republicans in the race include Secretary of State Scott Schwab, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt and businessman Philip Sarnecki.

Skoog is serving his second term as mayor of Overland Park, having won reelection in November. He previously had served on the Overland Park City Council since 2005.

He touted the city's distinction of having the lowest property tax rate in the state, and he faulted Masterson and the Legislature for failing to provide property tax relief.

"They have been trying to do last-minute fixes with no public input and no public participation, no public hearings, no process," Skoog said. "They think they have a solution, but they can't get it passed."

Skoog said he grew up as a Republican, with both parents elected to public office as Republicans, and that he changed his party affiliation to Democrat in 2022. He said the Republican party had "changed dramatically" but his values didn't. He identified those values as transparency, inclusion, consensus and teamwork.

He said his running mate, McKenney, is "an expert on rural healthcare."

McKenney was a family doctor, the Wilson County health officer, and president of the Fredonia school board when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

"So talk about pressure and the need to serve and take care of people," McKenney said. "That's what I want to bring to the table."

McKenney in 2021 testified before Congress about the backlash local health officers were facing. She was a vocal critic of pandemic-related misinformation.

By waiting until Monday, Skoog joins the race with just two months to go before the Aug. 4 primary. Both Holscher and Corson have spent months campaigning and raising donations.

Gov. Laura Kelly and former Gov. Kathleen Sebelius both endorsed Corson, of Fairway.

Glynnis Harvey, spokeswoman for Corson, said he was the "only candidate in this race who can defeat the divisive, hate-filled, and ineffective MAGA agenda coming to Kansas."

"This campaign is built on a simple belief: Kansans deserve a leader who listens, works hard, and brings people together to get results," Harvey said.

Holscher, of Overland Park, has positioned herself as the populist candidate in the primary. She opposed the governor's deal to lure the Kansas City Chiefs across state lines with a massive incentives package, and she has attacked Corson for taking a donation from CoreCivic two years ago.

Madi Ashcraft, campaign manager for Holscher, said Kansans "aren't looking for another establishment guy in the race — they already have enough of those."

"Holscher is the only candidate in this race on either side of the aisle who has a track record of taking on corporate interests and fighting for ordinary Kansans," Ashcraft said.

This story previously appeared in the Kansas Reflector.

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