You're Saying It Wrong

Petty Pet Peeves for Persnickety Pedants

By Fletcher Powell,
Kathy Petras & Ross Petras
Published August 9, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
Jordan Kirtley / KMUW

We'll dive into some common mistakes and pet peeves we have regarding the literary world, and then Kathy and Ross challenge Fletcher to another round of "Related... Or NOT??"

You're Saying It Wrong was recorded and produced at KMUW studios and is part of the NPR Podcast Network. Thanks to our language experts, Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. You can follow them at their website: kandrpetras.comThe show was produced by Fletcher Powell, with help from Beth Golay, Lu Anne Stephens and Karlee Cooper. KMUW engineers are Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen. You're Saying It Wrong the book was published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, as was their book, That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means. You can find the books at your local independent bookstore. Want to be notified whenever we have a new episode? Sign up for the You're Saying It Wrong email notification right here.

You're Saying It Wrong podcasts
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
Kathy Petras & Ross Petras
Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras, a sister and brother team, are the authors of many non-fiction books including the New York Times bestseller You’re Saying It Wrong, That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means, Very Bad Poetry, and Wretched Writing. They both are word nuts, quote fiends and (they must admit) sometimes annoying grammar pedants.  Their web site is kandrpetras.com.
