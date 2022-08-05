Wait... Is There a Difference? Part 2

After we take another (brief) run at the lie/lay problem, we continue our discussion of words we often use interchangeably that might actually have different meanings.

Fletcher Powell / KMUW

Is Fletcher's cat's tail regal or is it royal? One thing we can all agree on is that it's magnificent.

-

You're Saying It Wrong was recorded and produced at KMUW studios. Thanks to our language experts, Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. You can follow them at their website: kandrpetras.com

The show was produced by Fletcher Powell, with help from Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens. Art was produced by Jordan Kirtley. KMUW engineers are Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen. You're Saying It Wrong the book was published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, as was their new book, That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means. You can find the books at your local independent bookstore.

Want to be notified whenever we have a new episode? Sign up for the You're Saying It Wrong email notification right here.

