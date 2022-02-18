© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Youre-Saying-It-Wrong_1.png
You're Saying It Wrong

A really, really, really hard quiz

Published February 18, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
ysiw_episode_art_yellow.png
Jordan Kirtley / KMUW
/

First we take a look at a survey of words that people think make other people sound smart, and then we tackle the most difficult word quiz we've ever had on the show. No, really, this is sorta nuts. Plus, some investing advice you should definitely NOT take.

You're Saying It Wrong was recorded and produced at KMUW studios. Thanks to our language experts, Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. You can follow them at their website: kandrpetras.com

The show was produced by Fletcher Powell, with help from Beth Golay and Lu Anne Stephens. Art was produced by Jordan Kirtley. KMUW engineers are Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen. You're Saying It Wrong the book was published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Penguin Random House, as was their new book, That Doesn't Mean What You Think It Means. You can find the books at your local independent bookstore.

Want to be notified whenever we have a new episode? Sign up for the You're Saying It Wrong email notification right here.

Tags

You're Saying It Wrong podcasts
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell's biggest claim to fame is that he owns a copy of every Bo Jackson baseball card ever made. He's done other things, too, like work in the stock market, but that wasn't so fun. So now he's KMUW’s Production Manager and host of All Things Considered, as well as KMUW's movie reviewer and producer/co-host of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong.
See stories by Fletcher Powell
Kathy Petras & Ross Petras
Kathryn Petras and Ross Petras, a sister and brother team, are the authors of many non-fiction books including the New York Times bestseller You’re Saying It Wrong, That Doesn’t Mean What You Think It Means, Very Bad Poetry, and Wretched Writing. They both are word nuts, quote fiends and (they must admit) sometimes annoying grammar pedants.  Their web site is kandrpetras.com.
See stories by Kathy Petras & Ross Petras