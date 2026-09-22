Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Texas singer-songwriter Summer Dean has built her career on writing and performing country songs that are reminiscent of the genre in its earliest iterations. She says that although she continues to evolve as a songwriter and performer, she's eager to leave her audiences entertained. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Summer Dean.

Plus, more on these stories:

Southwest Kansas officials put together their first formal plan to save the Ogallala Aquifer with a reduction in irrigation. But the state says it's still not enough.

The Environmental Protection Agency is deploying new technology designed to provide clean drinking water during disasters.

A festival next month will celebrate one of the starriest remaining areas in Missouri.

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is getting a major grant to try and develop a nonstop connection to the East Coast.

The Kansas Court of Appeals will hear oral arguments on three college campuses in September as part of the court's annual Constitution Day programs.

The United Way of the Plains recently awarded over $100,000 to several local non-profits.

Fall weather is finally moving into Kansas, just in time for the first official day of fall today.

A seventh-grade teacher from Goddard has been named the 2027 Kansas Teacher of the Year.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson