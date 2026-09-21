Monday, September 21, 2026

There's a hot new beverage trend in the Wichita area, and it's a little....dirty. Dirty sodas blend regular fountain drinks with flavored syrups, fresh fruit or cream, and they've become an obsession on social media. National chains like Swig and Just a Sip have opened locally and Hugo Phan takes us to a Newton-based dirty soda truck to see what all the fizz is about.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita Board of Education selected a new member to represent District Three on Friday. That area includes East High, a major focus of the upcoming bond referendum.

Fourteen health centers across Kansas are receiving grants that total $16 million as part of the Rural Health Transformation Program.

There’s an amendment on the November ballot that would change the state constitution's wording around citizenship and voting. Part of the debate surrounds laws in other states that allow noncitizens to vote in some local elections.

Climate change means air-conditioning has gotten increasingly important in Kansas and Missouri.

Hemp sellers are bracing for a federal ban on most of their products set to take effect in December.

The Wichita Police say a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing Wednesday is the victim in a shocking incident at a south Wichita fire station.

Wichita State has named an interim director for the Ulrich Museum of Art.

The state of Kansas will receive a federal grant to help bolster its teacher workforce.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Hugo Phan, Roger Nomer, Skyler Rossi and Rachel Schnelle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

