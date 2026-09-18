Friday, September 18, 2026

Some Kansans are finding that even with health insurance medical equipment can be hard to afford. Organizations like the Wichita Medical Loan Closet can help. Think of a lending library, but instead of books you can borrow wheelchairs or walkers.

Plus, more on these stories:



Kansas Department of Health and Environment is rescinding a boil water advisory for Wichita.

The Wichita school district is urging parents to make sure their kids are in school on Monday for the state’s annual headcount.

Suicide rates among active service members are slightly down. But officials at McConnell Air Force Base say more can be done to reduce that number.

The Wichita City Council voted this week to issue bonds for a local performing arts group.

The Kansas Board of Regents has approved policies giving four state universities more control over their property.

Wichita State University plans to build a new dance and theater building.

Boeing officials say the Federal Aviation Administration is close to clearing the new 737 MAX 10 for flight.

Open Streets ICT is returning to Downtown Wichita this Sunday.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Debra Fraser and Roger Nomer

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson