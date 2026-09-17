Thursday, September 17, 2026

Award-winning author, journalist and Wichita native, Mark McCormick recently released a new collection of stories called, "Kansas Matters." KMUW’s Carla sat down with McCormick to ask him about his work.

Plus, more on these stories:



Wichita and several surrounding communities remain under a boil water advisory due to a power outage at the water treatment plant and pumping station yesterday morning.

Federal health officials are giving little guidance about who should get annual flu and COVID vaccines this fall. Kansas doctors are stepping forward to inform people.

Wichita’s dual-language magnet school would expand if voters approve a November bond referendum, which could open up more spaces in the program.

Health officials in Jackson County, Missouri, have confirmed a case of measles and are warning about possible exposure in the Kansas City area.

A new agreement between Wichita and Botanica gives the nonprofit gardens space to nearly double its footprint.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced the winners of its Emerging Technology Grants.

The Great Plains Nature Center will host an event Saturday to celebrate bees, butterflies and other native pollinators.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares upcoming events around the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Debra Fraser, Roger Nomer, Kami Steinle and Noah Taborda

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson