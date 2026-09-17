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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, September 17, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published September 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Award-winning author, journalist and Wichita native, Mark McCormick recently released a new collection of stories called, "Kansas Matters." KMUW’s Carla sat down with McCormick to ask him about his work.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Wichita and several surrounding communities remain under a boil water advisory due to a power outage at the water treatment plant and pumping station yesterday morning.
  • Federal health officials are giving little guidance about who should get annual flu and COVID vaccines this fall. Kansas doctors are stepping forward to inform people.
  • Wichita’s dual-language magnet school would expand if voters approve a November bond referendum, which could open up more spaces in the program.
  • Health officials in Jackson County, Missouri, have confirmed a case of measles and are warning about possible exposure in the Kansas City area.
  • A new agreement between Wichita and Botanica gives the nonprofit gardens space to nearly double its footprint.
  • The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has announced the winners of its Emerging Technology Grants.
  • The Great Plains Nature Center will host an event Saturday to celebrate bees, butterflies and other native pollinators.
  • KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares upcoming events around the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Debra Fraser, Roger Nomer, Kami Steinle and Noah Taborda
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay