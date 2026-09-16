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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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One of the world’s great migrations has begun. The eastern monarch butterfly is flying south, through the central U.S., to overwinter in Mexico. A decade ago, a federal task force laid out a plan to help monarchs along their journey by returning roadsides to native habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer explores what happened to the “Monarch Highway.”

Plus, more on these stories:

  • The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a more than $1 billion dollar budget for this school year.
  • Wichita teachers held a sit-in protest Monday night during the Wichita Board of Education meeting.
  • Wichita's 12th annual Recovery Idol will get underway this Saturday at Century II. The event includes a national speaker and musical performances.
  • Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Boeing Wichita want to be added to the company's contract with union members in the Pacific Northwest.
  • The Hutchinson City Council has named an interim city manager, after its former city manager and city attorney resigned abruptly last week.
  • A portion of Kellogg will be closed for construction beginning today.
  • The Kansas State Fair has announced that the Channel 2K concert scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
  • Lunchtime yoga in the park is coming to back to downtown Wichita this fall.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer, Carla Eckels, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell