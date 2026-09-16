Wednesday, September 16, 2026

One of the world’s great migrations has begun. The eastern monarch butterfly is flying south, through the central U.S., to overwinter in Mexico. A decade ago, a federal task force laid out a plan to help monarchs along their journey by returning roadsides to native habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer explores what happened to the “Monarch Highway.”

Plus, more on these stories:

The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a more than $1 billion dollar budget for this school year.

Wichita teachers held a sit-in protest Monday night during the Wichita Board of Education meeting.

Wichita's 12th annual Recovery Idol will get underway this Saturday at Century II. The event includes a national speaker and musical performances.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Boeing Wichita want to be added to the company's contract with union members in the Pacific Northwest.

The Hutchinson City Council has named an interim city manager, after its former city manager and city attorney resigned abruptly last week.

A portion of Kellogg will be closed for construction beginning today.

The Kansas State Fair has announced that the Channel 2K concert scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Lunchtime yoga in the park is coming to back to downtown Wichita this fall.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer, Carla Eckels, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson