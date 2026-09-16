Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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One of the world’s great migrations has begun. The eastern monarch butterfly is flying south, through the central U.S., to overwinter in Mexico. A decade ago, a federal task force laid out a plan to help monarchs along their journey by returning roadsides to native habitat. Harvest Public Media’s Rachel Cramer explores what happened to the “Monarch Highway.”
Plus, more on these stories:
- The Wichita Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a more than $1 billion dollar budget for this school year.
- Wichita teachers held a sit-in protest Monday night during the Wichita Board of Education meeting.
- Wichita's 12th annual Recovery Idol will get underway this Saturday at Century II. The event includes a national speaker and musical performances.
- Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers at Boeing Wichita want to be added to the company's contract with union members in the Pacific Northwest.
- The Hutchinson City Council has named an interim city manager, after its former city manager and city attorney resigned abruptly last week.
- A portion of Kellogg will be closed for construction beginning today.
- The Kansas State Fair has announced that the Channel 2K concert scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
- Lunchtime yoga in the park is coming to back to downtown Wichita this fall.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer, Carla Eckels, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson