Tuesday, September 15, 2026

More than 5 million people have lost federal food benefits since last summer. That’s after a slew of federal cuts and rule changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. In rural areas, food insecurity is on par with the country’s largest cities at about 16%. Harvest Public Media’s Anna Pope reports on how food aid changes are hitting Rural America.

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City leaders took over operation of Wichita's new water treatment plant Monday after years of delays.

A very strong El Nino effect could mean a wetter, warmer winter in parts of the Great Plains this year.

Kansans in a mental health crisis might not get appropriate services if they live in remote or rural areas. There’s now a proposal for a transportation system to help.

Vice President JD Vance spoke with Kansas Republican candidates in Olathe Monday at a manufacturing plant and called on Republican voters to show up to the polls in November.

Botanica leaders are looking to lease a portion of Sim Park, which would nearly double the space available to the gardens.

McConnell Air Force Base has announced its lineup for the annual "Frontiers in Flight" Air Show and open house next month.

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame is looking for a new home.

The Wichita Journalism Collaborative will host a kick-off event this week for a new initiative exploring adult literacy.

Kansas State Fair officials are reminding people that the fair no longer allows pets on fairgrounds.

NASA will bring an annual conference to Wichita State University this week.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson