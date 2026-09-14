Monday, September 14, 2026

The federal government targeted four Kansas school districts over their transgender policies, saying the schools violated federal law. Now, it’s escalated with a lawsuit against one district, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools. Grace Hills of the Kansas News Service reports on what it was like for a transgender student who attended one of those schools in that district.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas U.S. Senate candidates faced questions about the separation of church and state during a debate this weekend.

Candidates for governor also debating at the Kansas State Fair set out clear differences on abortion access.

Vice President J.D. Vance will visit a manufacturing plant in Olathe today, as part of an event with Make America Great Again, Inc.

Members of the public have a chance to weigh in on the Wichita school district's proposed annual budget at the school board meeting tonight.

The Wichita-metro is part of a national reckoning on Flock cameras.

Wichita's Riverside Park is about to get a major upgrade, and city leaders want residents to help guide what happens next.

COVID-19 activity is increasing across the country.

Intrust Bank Arena will host a job fair tomorrow in conjunction with Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson