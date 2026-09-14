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Wichita's Early Edition

Monday, September 14, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published September 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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The federal government targeted four Kansas school districts over their transgender policies, saying the schools violated federal law. Now, it’s escalated with a lawsuit against one district, Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools. Grace Hills of the Kansas News Service reports on what it was like for a transgender student who attended one of those schools in that district.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Kansas U.S. Senate candidates faced questions about the separation of church and state during a debate this weekend.
  • Candidates for governor also debating at the Kansas State Fair set out clear differences on abortion access.
  • Vice President J.D. Vance will visit a manufacturing plant in Olathe today, as part of an event with Make America Great Again, Inc.
  • Members of the public have a chance to weigh in on the Wichita school district's proposed annual budget at the school board meeting tonight.
  • The Wichita-metro is part of a national reckoning on Flock cameras.
  • Wichita's Riverside Park is about to get a major upgrade, and city leaders want residents to help guide what happens next.
  • COVID-19 activity is increasing across the country.
  • Intrust Bank Arena will host a job fair tomorrow in conjunction with Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Grace Hills and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay