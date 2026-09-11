Friday, September 11, 2026

On a late summer morning 25 years ago, the world changed. Airplanes were hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center in New York City, and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. Another crashed in Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 people died in the largest terror attack on US soil. Dawn Johnson was an English teacher at Nickerson High School on 9/11, and KMUW's Jonathan Huber was a freshman in her class. Huber recently sat down with Johnson, who is now superintendent of schools in Hutchinson, to reflect on that day.

Plus, more on these stories:

Wichita teachers began voting yesterday on a proposed new contract more than 3 weeks after the district and union announced a tentative deal.

A housing project dedicated to the first American-born pope celebrated its progress Thursday.

Kansas has broken heat records this summer, but cooler weather is on the horizon.

A member of Congress toured the immigrant detention center in Leavenworth and says there’s construction underway to house more detainees.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has directed flags throughout the state to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who died on 9/11.

The American Red Cross of Wichita will host an event today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Wichita firefighters will stand at attention today for a memorial to the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

Wichita city leaders are putting a foundation owned by businessman Bill Koch on notice after it failed to maintain the city's Boathouse.

Wichita State University announced Thursday that the dean of the Barton School of Business will be stepping down from her position.

Andover has named a new city administrator after its current one accepted a job in Wichita.

The Wichita Public Library will host a Read ICT read-in-public session this Saturday at Riverside Park in Wichita.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Jonathan Huber, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson