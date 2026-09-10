Thursday, September 10, 2026

One in five adults in Kansas cannot read well enough to understand instruction manuals or healthcare forms. That's according to a 2017 study by the federal government. KMUW reporter Anavi Prakash spoke with editor Suzanne Perez about the state of adult literacy in Kansas, and the role of adult education to close the gap.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas State Board of Education members got their first look Tuesday at a draft policy on the use of technology in the classroom.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says a new consumer protection law helped a local woman recover money she lost in a cryptocurrency scam.

Republican Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says more local law enforcement agencies should cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

Kansas farmers will more easily share information with the federal government after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced plans to modernize farm data collection.

Wichita's connection to Amtrak passenger trains in Newton and Oklahoma City could be ending.

Officials with Wichita's Second Light shelter announced Wednesday that donors have exceeded a fundraising goal, raising $1.7 million to help fund operations.

Boeing Wichita is under new leadership.

The Kansas State Fair starts tomorrow in Hutchinson, and this year's event features several new attractions.

Wichita State University announced Wednesday that University Police Chief Guy Schroeder will retire at the end of this semester.

Wichita State University will host service events Friday to mark the 25th anniversary of nine-eleven.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us some upcoming events around the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Hugo Phan, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

