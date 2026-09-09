Wednesday, September 9, 2026

The New York Times broke a story Monday about Kansas Republican U.S. Senator Roger Marshall suing seven hundred of his patients for debts. 81 of them were arrested over what they owed. Marshall is an obstetrician-gynecologist. He is running for his second term in the U.S. Senate this fall, against Democrat Adam Hamilton. New York Times health reporter Sarah Kliff reported the story. She joined Up To Date’s Steve Kraske to talk about Marshall.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas officials are defending Bombardier's presence in the state following President Trump's threat to ban the Canadian aircraft manufacturer from the U.S. market.

The owner of the Crown Uptown Theatre says he is set on tearing down the nearly one-hundred-year-old venue.

A former Kansas Department of Corrections secretary wants the governor to commute the sentences of all inmates on death row.

Meatpacking plant workers in southwest Kansas will receive wage increases because of a new union contract. It comes at a time when other beef plants are closing or reducing their hours.

New Canadian tariffs are set to go into effect this week, matching those put in place by the Trump administration.

Kansas drivers are among the most surveilled in the US, according to a national group tracking automated license plate readers.

Wichita has broken the all-time record for most 100-degree days in September.

The superintendent of Andover schools has announced plans to retire after this school year.

Dozens of animals recovered from a mobile home in Emporia as part of an animal cruelty case last week are now available for adoption.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Hope Kirwan, Sarah Kliff, Steve Kraske, Calen Moore and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson