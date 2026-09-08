Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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When he’s not working as a translator in Wichita or teaching Spanish at Butler Community College, Raul Rangel travels the world. At age 28, he has visited 90 countries – and counting. KMUW’s Suzanne Perez sat down with Rangel to talk about his bucket list and what travel has taught him.
Plus we have more on these stories:
- The Wichita teachers union is planning a sit-in protest at the next school board meeting on Monday, as teachers enter a fourth week without voting on a proposed new contract.
- It's been exceptionally hot and dry in Kansas this last month. Experts say the heat wave is worsening drought conditions.
- The city of Wichita is about to launch its 2026 community survey to gain insight about residents' perceptions and priorities.
- State broadband leaders are still waiting for instructions on how they can use $21 billion dollars in federal money to connect rural areas to the internet. That includes about $285 million in Kansas. States can’t spend the money until the Trump Administration issues guidance.
- The Kansas Immigration Coalition is planning several workshops this month to help people navigate immigration-related issues.
- Wichita Habitat for Humanity is marking a milestone in their restoration of eight homes at Pope Leo Village.
- The Wichita Design Council is asking residents to help memorialize Wichita's first Black mayor by sharing their photographs of A. Price Woodard, Jr.
- The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita is hosting a weekly program this fall to teach children about nature.
Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Beth Golay