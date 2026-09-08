Tuesday, September 8, 2026

When he’s not working as a translator in Wichita or teaching Spanish at Butler Community College, Raul Rangel travels the world. At age 28, he has visited 90 countries – and counting. KMUW’s Suzanne Perez sat down with Rangel to talk about his bucket list and what travel has taught him.

Plus we have more on these stories:



The Wichita teachers union is planning a sit-in protest at the next school board meeting on Monday, as teachers enter a fourth week without voting on a proposed new contract.

It's been exceptionally hot and dry in Kansas this last month. Experts say the heat wave is worsening drought conditions.

The city of Wichita is about to launch its 2026 community survey to gain insight about residents' perceptions and priorities.

State broadband leaders are still waiting for instructions on how they can use $21 billion dollars in federal money to connect rural areas to the internet. That includes about $285 million in Kansas. States can’t spend the money until the Trump Administration issues guidance.

The Kansas Immigration Coalition is planning several workshops this month to help people navigate immigration-related issues.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is marking a milestone in their restoration of eight homes at Pope Leo Village.

The Wichita Design Council is asking residents to help memorialize Wichita's first Black mayor by sharing their photographs of A. Price Woodard, Jr.

The Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita is hosting a weekly program this fall to teach children about nature.



Producers: Lu Anne Stephens and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anna Pope, Rachel Schnelle and Kami Steinle

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Beth Golay