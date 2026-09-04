Friday, September 4, 2026

This summer’s drought has been rough on crops, including sunflowers, but there are still places where you can find those brilliant yellow fields...if you don’t wait too long. Lu Anne Stephens recently visited a sunflower field north of Lawrence that is just ready to pop.

Plus, more on these stories:

When students in special education finish high school, their caregivers often struggle to find enriching ways to keep them busy. One local program is aiming to fill that gap.

Sedgwick County will pay nearly $21 million to upgrade its emergency communication system.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins announced a plan this week to streamline how the USDA collects and uses farm data.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also says a new initiative will help grow the number of cattle in the U.S.

Wichita's airport is one of the first in the country to participate in a new program that allows visitors to access the terminals beyond airport security without a boarding pass.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is warning of potential traffic delays when Kansas State University has home football games.

Friends University has named a new vice president for academic affairs.

A number of Wichita facilities and attractions will be closed or have special hours for the Labor Day holiday.

Sedgwick County is opening a new satellite tag office.

Wichita's Orpheum Theatre will host a special event today to give people a look inside after the theater's $13 million restoration project.

Wichita city pools will close for the season this weekend, but splash pads will continue operating through the coming weeks.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jennifer Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Rachel Cramer, Suzanne Perez, Kami Steinle and Lu Anne Stephens

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson