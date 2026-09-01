Tuesday, September 1, 2026
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When viewing an art exhibition, you don’t often think about how the pieces were mounted on the wall. James Porter has been hanging artwork in WSU’s Ulrich Museum and throughout the community for decades. Torin Andersen caught up with Porter at the Ulrich to see a work in progress.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Two festivals scheduled for September 26th are fighting over which event will use a section of St. Francis Street in downtown Wichita.
- Democratic candidate for Kansas secretary of state, Jennifer Day, says she wants to protect election access while maintaining election security.
- Kansas agriculture leaders are trying to stop President Trump’s plan to import beef in an attempt to curb high prices. They are encouraging farmers to contact members of Congress to intervene.
- Some Kansas farmers are frustrated with Canadian retaliatory tariffs that will increase the price of agriculture equipment parts.
- Officials in Medicine Lodge have approved plans for the first Google data center in Kansas.
- An elementary school in Derby will reopen today after it closed for a day due to a fire.
- Wichita is having one of its driest summers ever.
- The Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced its endorsement of a proposed bond issue for Wichita Public Schools.
- The grounds of the Mid-American All-Indian Museum are covered in thousands of orange flags this week.
- A section of Broadway in downtown Wichita is closed this week for construction at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Torin Andersen, Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson