Monday, August 31, 2026

There’s an increasing chance your next bowl of cereal or protein shake will include milk that came from Kansas. The state’s agricultural reputation is shifting, as dairy production has quadrupled over the last couple decades. And that growth rests on the shoulders of immigrant workers in rural Kansas. Calen Moore of the Kansas News Service takes us inside the growing dairy industry.

Plus, more on these stories:

A festival in Salina next month will mark the 50th anniversary of The Land Institute.

The Advanced Learning Library’s Memory Lab is helping protect family memories by putting them into a different format.

A Wyandotte County judge has dismissed the criminal case against the sheriff’s deputy charged with second-degree murder of an inmate.

The Wichita school district is changing the way it conducts student disciplinary hearings.

Wichita City Manager Dennis Marstall announced Friday that Jennifer McCausland will be the next assistant city manager of development services and quality of life.

City leaders in Kechi plan to request an independent investigation after residents raised concerns about sudden increases in their water bills.

A former Kansas postmaster has pleaded guilty to falsifying money orders in order to embezzle from the U.S. Postal Service.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Jodi Fortino, Calen Moore, Roger Nomer and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson