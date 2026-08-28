Friday, August 28, 2026

A new memoir by Wichita author Lakshmi Kambampati chronicles her journey as an immigrant, educator and traveler. In it she explores lessons about embracing change and moving forward. Beth Golay sat down with Kambampati to talk about the project and what she learned along the way.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Sedgwick County Commission will increase next year's budget to $660 million dollars.

Family, friends and teammates packed a church in a tiny Kansas town Wednesday for the funeral of a 16-year-old football player who died last week on the first day of practice.

Former University of Kansas golfer Matt Gogel has been suspended six months from the PGA Champions Tour for placing “golf-related” bets.

On Monday the U.S. started accepting cattle from Mexico again for the first time since 2024.

Supporters of a transgender University of Kansas custodian are raising money in case she faces legal fees over using a women’s restroom at work.

Wyandotte County continues to assess the cost of damage repairs after a storm on August 18th swept the area.

Kansas Health Science University has its second president.

Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport is on track to have its busiest year since its opening.

Construction starts this week on a new visitor center at the Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park.

The Valley Center Police Department is looking for suspects who threw water balloons at two vehicles last week.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Debra Fraser

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Greg Echlin, Debra Fraser, Michael Marks, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Sam Zeff

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

