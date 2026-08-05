Wednesday, August 5, 2026

We have more on these primary election results and other news stories:



Kansas voters have soundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have changed the way state Supreme Court justices are selected.

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, will be his party's candidate for governor of Kansas in November.

In the Democratic primary for governor, State Senator Cindy Holscher defeated fellow lawmaker Ethan Corson, who was endorsed by Governor Laura Kelly.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Adam Hamilton defeated 10 other candidates to win the Democratic primary.

In Sedgwick County, two challengers unseated incumbent Democrats in their races for the Kansas House.

Wichita attorney Katy Tyndell has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Kansas’ 4th congressional district.

The Wichita City Council rejected a proposal yesterday that would have raised the dollar amount on projects that require a council vote.

Wichita Public Schools and the local teacher's union will meet for mediated talks on Thursday. It’s their last chance to reach a deal on a contract before the new school year.

A Johnson County District Court judge on Monday granted a permanent injunction blocking state laws that imposed strict requirements for abortion providers and patients.

The Sedgwick County Commission will decide today whether to permit two large-scale solar farms near Clearwater.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam targeting registered offenders.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill and Suzanne Perez

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson