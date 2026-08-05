Wednesday, August 5, 2026
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We have more on these primary election results and other news stories:
- Kansas voters have soundly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have changed the way state Supreme Court justices are selected.
- Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, a Republican from Andover, will be his party's candidate for governor of Kansas in November.
- In the Democratic primary for governor, State Senator Cindy Holscher defeated fellow lawmaker Ethan Corson, who was endorsed by Governor Laura Kelly.
- In the race for U.S. Senate, Adam Hamilton defeated 10 other candidates to win the Democratic primary.
- In Sedgwick County, two challengers unseated incumbent Democrats in their races for the Kansas House.
- Wichita attorney Katy Tyndell has won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Kansas’ 4th congressional district.
- The Wichita City Council rejected a proposal yesterday that would have raised the dollar amount on projects that require a council vote.
- Wichita Public Schools and the local teacher's union will meet for mediated talks on Thursday. It’s their last chance to reach a deal on a contract before the new school year.
- A Johnson County District Court judge on Monday granted a permanent injunction blocking state laws that imposed strict requirements for abortion providers and patients.
- The Sedgwick County Commission will decide today whether to permit two large-scale solar farms near Clearwater.
- The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam targeting registered offenders.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Lu Anne Stephens
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Jenni Anima, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill and Suzanne Perez
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson