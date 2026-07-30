Thursday, July 30, 2026

Advance voting is already underway in Kansas for the August primary. Voters will whittle the ten candidates angling to replace governor Laura Kelly down to one Republican and one Democrat. KCUR news director Madeline Fox sat down with elections reporter Grace Hills to talk about the race.

Plus, more on these stories:

A Kansas woman is suing Taco Bell after she allegedly contracted cyclosporiasis from food there.

August marks back to school season for many in Wichita, including adults. Registration for adult education programs like English as a Second Language, GED preparation and workforce development began this week.

Some Wichita-area teachers say this summer's blockbuster film adaptation of "The Odyssey" could spark renewed interest in classic literature when students return to school.

The Derby City Council approved plans Tuesday to open a satellite tag office inside the Derby library.

Students now have additional time to visit Kansas museums for free.

Kansas officials will host a series of meetings over the next month for residents to share insights on the state’s water infrastructure and conservation.

Wichita State University has condemned a postgame brawl that followed Monday night's TBT game at Koch Arena, and the AfterShocks organization has issued an apology.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens shares some upcoming events around the Wichita area.



Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Daniel Caudill, Madeline Fox, Grace Hills, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Anavi Prakash

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson