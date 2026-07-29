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Wichita's Early Edition

Wednesday, July 29, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 29, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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A stomach bug outbreak caused by a parasite that hitches a ride on produce has some Kansans asking questions about where their food comes from. And they’re looking for produce from local growers.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Another court in Kansas has blocked the elimination of a three-day grace period for mailed ballots. It comes as primary voting is already underway.
  • Wichita city leaders okayed an emergency funding request from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport yesterday.
  • Yesterday the Kansas Board of Regents named Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as its new president and CEO.
  • Wichita Mayor Lily Wu wants to change a city ordinance to expand police officers' ability to ticket people living in encampments.
  • As Wichita continues to experience extreme heat, the city has several options for people to cool off.
  • Kansas history has taken the spotlight with the release of a new Netflix series based on the Little House on the Prairie.
  • The owner of the Crown Uptown in Wichita has submitted an application to demolish the 98-year-old theater.
  • A basketball game between the Wichita State and KU alumni teams Monday night at Koch Arena erupted into two major scuffles -- one during the game and one after.
  • The Kansas Department of Transportation is joining a nationwide safety campaign aimed at reducing bridge strike crashes.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga,
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell