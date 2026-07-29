Wednesday, July 29, 2026
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A stomach bug outbreak caused by a parasite that hitches a ride on produce has some Kansans asking questions about where their food comes from. And they’re looking for produce from local growers.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Another court in Kansas has blocked the elimination of a three-day grace period for mailed ballots. It comes as primary voting is already underway.
- Wichita city leaders okayed an emergency funding request from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport yesterday.
- Yesterday the Kansas Board of Regents named Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as its new president and CEO.
- Wichita Mayor Lily Wu wants to change a city ordinance to expand police officers' ability to ticket people living in encampments.
- As Wichita continues to experience extreme heat, the city has several options for people to cool off.
- Kansas history has taken the spotlight with the release of a new Netflix series based on the Little House on the Prairie.
- The owner of the Crown Uptown in Wichita has submitted an application to demolish the 98-year-old theater.
- A basketball game between the Wichita State and KU alumni teams Monday night at Koch Arena erupted into two major scuffles -- one during the game and one after.
- The Kansas Department of Transportation is joining a nationwide safety campaign aimed at reducing bridge strike crashes.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga,
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson