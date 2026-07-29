Wednesday, July 29, 2026

A stomach bug outbreak caused by a parasite that hitches a ride on produce has some Kansans asking questions about where their food comes from. And they’re looking for produce from local growers.

Plus, more on these stories:

Another court in Kansas has blocked the elimination of a three-day grace period for mailed ballots. It comes as primary voting is already underway.

Wichita city leaders okayed an emergency funding request from the Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport yesterday.

Yesterday the Kansas Board of Regents named Jennifer Bonds-Raacke as its new president and CEO.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu wants to change a city ordinance to expand police officers' ability to ticket people living in encampments.

As Wichita continues to experience extreme heat, the city has several options for people to cool off.

Kansas history has taken the spotlight with the release of a new Netflix series based on the Little House on the Prairie.

The owner of the Crown Uptown in Wichita has submitted an application to demolish the 98-year-old theater.

A basketball game between the Wichita State and KU alumni teams Monday night at Koch Arena erupted into two major scuffles -- one during the game and one after.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is joining a nationwide safety campaign aimed at reducing bridge strike crashes.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash, Zach Ruth and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga,

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson