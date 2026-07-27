Monday, July 27, 2026

Scott Wiswell grew up riding horses and working cattle before becoming a detective with the Wichita Police Department. He’s retired now, and in his spare time, he writes and performs cowboy poetry. KMUW’s Dan Dillon talked with the two-time cowboy poetry state champion about the nostalgic pastime.

Plus, more on these stories:

The Republican District Attorney of Sedgwick County, Mark Bennett, says he's against the proposed amendment to change the way state Supreme Court justices are selected. Now, the chair of the Kansas GOP is pushing back.

Wichita students will start the new school year in less than 3 weeks.

Nearly every state in the country has put in place new restrictions on the movement of animals, as the destructive New World Screwworm continues to spread.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services will start a new program in October that helps people with disabilities ages five and older live independently.

The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of a Wichita man who fatally shot a QuikTrip security guard in 2021.

The Kansas Leadership Center has unveiled a $2 million expansion of its headquarters in downtown Wichita.

Wichita will host the 2027 National Intercollegiate Wheelchair Basketball Championships.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Dan Dillon, Hope Kirwan, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson