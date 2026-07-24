Friday, July 24, 2026

Polly Windham began her musical career in Wichita as a child. Since then, she's toured the country in a punk band, and joined the Army. She says that no matter where she's been she's always kept her love of her hometown in mind. KMUW's Jedd Beaudoin recently spoke with Polly Windham.

Plus, more on these stories:

Cyclosporiasis cases in Kansas have jumped more than fivefold in a week. Johnson County is leading the increase.

A new Kansas law will lead to warnings for people that handle their cell phone while driving in school and active construction zones.

In-person enrollment begins at Wichita Public Schools next week.

A Kansas man wrongfully convicted of killing his infant nephew has won a lawsuit against the state.

A Catholic priest was arrested in Wichita on Wednesday and accused of child sex crimes.

The Kansas City Chiefs released initial renderings for its new stadium Wednesday.

The most decorated softball player in Wichita State University history will work as an assistant coach for the school’s softball program.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jedd Beaudoin, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Frank Morris and Anavi Prakash

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

