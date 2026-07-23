Thursday, July 23, 2026

Like groceries and gas prices, the cost of owning a pet has surged in recent years. As KMUW’s Anavi Prakash reports, rising “petflation” has left shelters and rescue groups overwhelmed trying to save animals.

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With early voting underway in Kansas, organizers are making their final pitches to voters on the August 4th constitutional amendment.

Horse racing will return to Kansas this fall after a fifteen-year absence.

Cases of a foodborne illness that causes explosive diarrhea continue to increase in Kansas.

Officials with the Kansas executive branch say they are now in compliance with new state laws regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.

An off-duty detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday after an alleged physical altercation with another off-duty deputy.

More than 20 people were arrested and multiple others rescued in anti-trafficking operations during the World Cup in Kansas City.

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame will name 13 new inductees this weekend during a ceremony at the Kansas Star Casino.

KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Zach Ruth

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson