Thursday, July 23, 2026
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Like groceries and gas prices, the cost of owning a pet has surged in recent years. As KMUW’s Anavi Prakash reports, rising “petflation” has left shelters and rescue groups overwhelmed trying to save animals.
Plus, more on these stories:
- With early voting underway in Kansas, organizers are making their final pitches to voters on the August 4th constitutional amendment.
- Horse racing will return to Kansas this fall after a fifteen-year absence.
- Cases of a foodborne illness that causes explosive diarrhea continue to increase in Kansas.
- Officials with the Kansas executive branch say they are now in compliance with new state laws regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.
- An off-duty detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday after an alleged physical altercation with another off-duty deputy.
- More than 20 people were arrested and multiple others rescued in anti-trafficking operations during the World Cup in Kansas City.
- The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame will name 13 new inductees this weekend during a ceremony at the Kansas Star Casino.
- KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in the Wichita area.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Zach Ruth
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson