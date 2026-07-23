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Wichita's Early Edition

Thursday, July 23, 2026

By Beth Golay
Published July 23, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Like groceries and gas prices, the cost of owning a pet has surged in recent years. As KMUW’s Anavi Prakash reports, rising “petflation” has left shelters and rescue groups overwhelmed trying to save animals.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • With early voting underway in Kansas, organizers are making their final pitches to voters on the August 4th constitutional amendment.
  • Horse racing will return to Kansas this fall after a fifteen-year absence.
  • Cases of a foodborne illness that causes explosive diarrhea continue to increase in Kansas.
  • Officials with the Kansas executive branch say they are now in compliance with new state laws regarding diversity, equity and inclusion.
  • An off-duty detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office was arrested Tuesday after an alleged physical altercation with another off-duty deputy.
  • More than 20 people were arrested and multiple others rescued in anti-trafficking operations during the World Cup in Kansas City.
  • The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame will name 13 new inductees this weekend during a ceremony at the Kansas Star Casino.
  • KMUW's Lu Anne Stephens brings us a look at some upcoming events in the Wichita area.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Zach Ruth
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
See stories by Beth Golay