Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Jackson Mortuary marks its 100th anniversary this month. The funeral home is the oldest continuous Black-family-owned business in Wichita, and was once led by twin brothers, Val and Gene Jackson. In this edition of In the Mix, Carla Eckels sits down with the twins’ children, Michael Jackson and Debbie Dudley, about continuing the family legacy.

Plus, more on these stories:

It's another day of extreme heat for the Wichita area.

Kansas has made improvements in food assistance payment error rates, but may still have to pay millions when federal changes take effect next year.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach says the state will receive more than $225,000 from a multi-state settlement with genetic testing company 23andMe over a data breach.

A Sedgwick County tag office in Derby will stop operations at the end of the month.

Residents of the Lansing Correctional Facility in northeast Kansas are tending more than an acre of fruits and vegetables as part of a mentoring program.

Researchers at the University of Kansas say estrogen-based hormone therapies could protect older women from brain disorders like Alzheimer's.

Wichita Public Schools will host a tour today at Adams Elementary School in east Wichita.

A US House bill would create educational programming related to preserving the legacy of World War 2 veterans.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Beth Golay

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Jenni Anima, Zach Boblitt, Daniel Caudill, Carla Eckels, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez, Anavi Prakash and Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson

