Friday, July 17, 2026

Every summer, members of the Old Cowtown Museum’s Vintage Base Ball Club gather to recreate a nostalgic form of America’s pastime. Roger Nomer watched a recent game featuring the Bull Dozers and the Red Stockings, who demonstrate how the game was played in the late 19th century.

Plus, more on these stories:

Kansas education officials could soon let people report student walkout protests that they believe violate a new law, raising concerns about student privacy and expression.

Sedgwick County has proposed lowering its mill levy next year. But it's unclear whether that will translate to lower tax bills, because of rising property values.

The nation's hospitals are running low on blood.

The federal government has approved a Kansas plan to offer more flexible support for people with disabilities to live independently at home.

The city of Wichita has hired a new fire chief.

Demolition has begun at one of Wichita's oldest school buildings.

Southwest Airlines will launch a new nonstop route between Wichita and Nashville this spring.

The Wichita Aftershocks will return to defend their title when The Basketball Tournament begins Monday at Koch Arena.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell

Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez

Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Laura Lorson, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Digital editor: Haley Crowson