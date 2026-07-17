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Wichita's Early Edition

Friday, July 17, 2026

By Fletcher Powell
Published July 17, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT
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Every summer, members of the Old Cowtown Museum’s Vintage Base Ball Club gather to recreate a nostalgic form of America’s pastime. Roger Nomer watched a recent game featuring the Bull Dozers and the Red Stockings, who demonstrate how the game was played in the late 19th century.

Plus, more on these stories:

  • Kansas education officials could soon let people report student walkout protests that they believe violate a new law, raising concerns about student privacy and expression.
  • Sedgwick County has proposed lowering its mill levy next year. But it's unclear whether that will translate to lower tax bills, because of rising property values.
  • The nation's hospitals are running low on blood.
  • The federal government has approved a Kansas plan to offer more flexible support for people with disabilities to live independently at home.
  • The city of Wichita has hired a new fire chief.
  • Demolition has begun at one of Wichita's oldest school buildings.
  • Southwest Airlines will launch a new nonstop route between Wichita and Nashville this spring.
  • The Wichita Aftershocks will return to defend their title when The Basketball Tournament begins Monday at Koch Arena.

Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Laura Lorson, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson

Wichita's Early Edition
Fletcher Powell
Fletcher Powell has worked at KMUW since 2009 as a producer, reporter, and host. He's been the host of All Things Considered since 2012 and KMUW's movie critic since 2016. He also co-hosts the PMJA-award winning show You're Saying It Wrong, which is distributed around the country on public radio stations and around the world through podcasts. Fletcher is a member of the Critics Choice Association.
See stories by Fletcher Powell