Friday, July 17, 2026
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Every summer, members of the Old Cowtown Museum’s Vintage Base Ball Club gather to recreate a nostalgic form of America’s pastime. Roger Nomer watched a recent game featuring the Bull Dozers and the Red Stockings, who demonstrate how the game was played in the late 19th century.
Plus, more on these stories:
- Kansas education officials could soon let people report student walkout protests that they believe violate a new law, raising concerns about student privacy and expression.
- Sedgwick County has proposed lowering its mill levy next year. But it's unclear whether that will translate to lower tax bills, because of rising property values.
- The nation's hospitals are running low on blood.
- The federal government has approved a Kansas plan to offer more flexible support for people with disabilities to live independently at home.
- The city of Wichita has hired a new fire chief.
- Demolition has begun at one of Wichita's oldest school buildings.
- Southwest Airlines will launch a new nonstop route between Wichita and Nashville this spring.
- The Wichita Aftershocks will return to defend their title when The Basketball Tournament begins Monday at Koch Arena.
Producers: Haley Crowson and Fletcher Powell
Editors: Haley Crowson and Suzanne Perez
Contributors: Meg Britton-Mehlisch, Daniel Caudill, Laura Lorson, Roger Nomer, Suzanne Perez and Rachel Schnelle
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Digital editor: Haley Crowson